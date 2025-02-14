A love story written in blood: The dark origins of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is widely celebrated with romantic dinners and bouquets of roses, but few people are familiar with the holiday’s true origins.

Who was Saint Valentine?

The truth is, there isn’t one clear answer. The Saint Valentine celebrated on Valentine's Day may have been one of a few different people preaching in Rome during the 3rd century. Although records mention over a dozen Saint Valentine, the most popular stories involve two men: Valentine of Rome and Valentine of Terni.

The two who made Valentine’s Day

In 270 AD, Valentine of Rome defied Emperor Claudius II’s ban on marriage for young soldiers, who the emperor believed would be better fighters if they were single. Valentine secretly married these soldiers, emphasizing the importance of love. Eventually, he was caught, imprisoned, and later martyred for his belief.

On the other hand, Valentine of Terni, a bishop known for healing, supposedly healed a jailer's blind daughter. It was rumoured that the two eventually fell in love, and the evening before his death (the night before 14 February) he wrote his final letter to Julia signing it, “From your Valentine” – an expression we still use today.

However, none of these romantic stories can be officially verified, all we know is that Valentine’s Day was named for a martyred St. Valentine.

The ancient pagan festival of Lupercalia

Unlike Valentine's Day, which is all about love and sweetness, the old Roman festival of Lupercalia was a much wilder event, full of things like wild parties, blood, and sacrifices, and held on February 15.

One strange custom was to kill a goat and cut its skin into strips. Then, they'd dip the strips in the goat's blood. After that, priests would go around hitting women with the bloody strips. It might sound weird, but the women thought it was a good thing because they believed it would help their fertility.

Why do we celebrate Valentine's Day today?

At the end of the 5th Century, Pope Gelasius made Valentine’s Day official. While most believe that Valentine’s Day has become the anniversary of Saint Valentine’s death on 14 February, others believe the Christian church declared St. Valentine’s Day festival to replace Lupercalia.

But it was only during the Middle Ages that the day became associated with romance.

Love notes and chocolate boxes

By the mid-18th century, it was common for friends and lovers to exchange small love notes on Valentine’s Day. The popularity of Valentine’s Day grew in the 19th century with the creation of the first heart-shaped box of chocolates, and printing of Valentine’s Day cards. A popular way couples in love used to show affection was by spoiling each other with the gift of diamonds – a true symbol of love.

Where does cupid fit into all of this?

In Greek mythology, Cupid is the Greek god of love named Eros. He was a handsome winged immortal who played with the emotions of gods and men by using his famous bow and golden arrows for more than harmless matchmaking: One strike could consume his victims with uncontrollable, and sometimes unwanted, desire. This power was often used as a punishment rather than a gift.

The red rose

Cupid isn’t the only Valentine’s Day tradition that dates to Ancient Greece. According to mythology, the goddess of love and fertility Aphrodite created the first red rose when she scratched herself on a white rose’s thorn, and the flower has been associated with passion and love ever since.

Given how much it's changed over time, the meaning of Valentine's Day can be whatever you want. You can skip the celebrations completely, buy yourself some chocolate or flowers, or express your love and appreciation for the people in your life, whether they're coworkers, romantic partners, friends, or family members.