NGOs urge health ministry for clarity on sexual health strategy implementation

The health ministry must provide greater clarity on how it plans to implement its recently proposed Sexual Health Strategy, a coalition of NGOs representing the LGBTIQ community and people living with HIV in Malta and Gozo has said.

In a statement on Friday, the coalition acknowledged that the proposed Sexual Health Strategy was a “marked improvement” over the current outdated policy and served as a good foundation. However, it stressed the importance of healthcare, including sexual and reproductive healthcare, being accessible to everyone, as it is a “human right”.

It emphasised the importance of increased training, additional human resources, and stronger collaboration with NGOs to ensure the strategy’s success in improving sexual health services for all.

After more than a decade, the government unveiled its long-awaited sexual health policy at the end of 2024. This was the first time the policy had been touched since 2010. It included proposals to add the emergency contraception pill to the National Formulary, expand HIV testing, improve access to treatment, and increase public awareness.

“While the strategy highlights key areas for improvement, such as education, training, and access to testing and TasP (Treatment as Prevention), the coalition requests clarity on how this strategy will be implemented with the aim of fostering a clear direction forward to ensure goals are translated into actionable policy. It is clear that increased training, human resources, and collaboration with NGOs already involved in such outreach and awareness in Malta and Gozo are needed for the strategy to be successful,” the coalition said.

Moreover, it said that the new strategy must ensure that testing and treatment are accessible, particularly to those who are less likely to access regular testing. “The coalition also urges Malta to take due note of its international and European obligations and to reflect these in the strategy’s implementation. A human rights-based approach is essential in improving and delivering equal access to healthcare, education, and support for all in Malta and Gozo.”

Furthermore, the coalition said that it has submitted its feedback to the health ministry, focusing on several key points. Firstly, the implementation of the strategy must be supported by a clear five-year budget plan. It also highlighted that Undetectable=Untransmittable (U=U) in HIV treatment and prevention is a scientifically proven fact and should be an overarching theme integral to the sexual health policy.

The coalition stressed that free and accessible treatment for people living with HIV (PLHIV), along with the provision of free PrEP and PEP, must be ensured. Additionally, psychological support should be a central component of a holistic sexual health strategy aimed at improving well-being and quality of life.

The coalition also raised concerns about the use of the word "migrant" in the strategy, noting its overall failure to recognise the diverse communities and nationalities among non-Maltese residents. It also pointed to a lack of focus on Gozo and the specific needs of its population.

The statement was signed by the following organisations: Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement (MGRM), Checkpoint Malta, aditus foundation, Moviment Graffitti, LGBTI+ Gozo, Allied Rainbow Communities (ARC), Drachma LGBTI+, and Drachma Parents.

