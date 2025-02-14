PN slams Pjazza San Ġorġ masterplan, claims it will 'only make things worse'

The Nationalist Party has argued the new masterplan proposed by government for St George’s Square in Gozo will “only make things worse.”

"After ignoring pleas for a long time, the Government has now come up with a masterplan that, instead of solving the issues, will only make them worse," said shadow minister for Gozo Alex Borg and shadow minister for Planning and Lands Stanley Zammit in a press statement.

Last week, the Lands Authority submitted a planning application for a masterplan that sets out the extent and design guidelines for outdoor catering areas at Pjazza San Gorg in Rabat, Gozo.

The PN MPs claimed the Government is “ignoring the voice of the community and pushing forward a plan that does not reflect the needs of everyone who use it.”

“St George’s Square does not belong only to the parishioners, it is also a historic and cultural site that brings together both Gozitans and Maltese alike,” they said.

The party pointed out that the St George’s Parish expressed serious concerns about the new plan, where they [the Parish] stressed that rather than addressing the problems, it will aggravate them.

The masterplan designates three areas for chairs and tables on three sides of the square. The proposal foresees the erection of “stainless steel flat bars” to define the “limits for tables and chairs.” It also ensures an eight-metre-wide unencumbered area between the two main seating areas.

They said that despite a past public protest and the government’s promise of serious consultation, its attitude in this matter remains unchanged, “it continues to impose decisions without involving those affected.”

The band club, museums and NGOs had denounced the takeover of St. George’s Square in Rabat, Gozo during a protest last June, describing it as "a symptom of the imbalance between business interests and the rights of the people."

The PN MPs highlighted the issues the basilica brought up if the masterplan goes through, saying issues such as further limits on the use of the square, practical difficulties for those who use it daily like hearses, wedding cars, and emergency cars will remain.

The Opposition stressed the need for a inclusive discussion to take place regarding the future of St George’s Square, “this should respect all those who use it and consider it part of their identity.”

"A balance between the rights of business owners, the preservation of public spaces, and the needs of the community must be ensured," the party noted, calling on the Government to listen to all stakeholders, and carry out consultations