New traffic management measures announced for Chadwick Lakes following traffic build-up

Transport Minister Chris Bonett has announced new traffic management measures for Chadwick Lakes following the recent completion of works in the area.

"We want people not only to visit such places but to enjoy them in the best possible environment," Bonett stated, emphasising the government's commitment to enhancing the visitor experience at Chadwick Lakes.

The plan aims to prioritise pedestrians and cyclists while limiting vehicular access to certain parts of the popular recreational spot.

The announcement comes just days after the inauguration of the €3 million Chadwick Lakes project, which included reinforcing basin walls and reconstructing part of the main road. The area has already attracted hundreds of visitors since its reopening, however, there was traffic built-up in the area.

Bonett outlined the implementation timeline for the new traffic management plan.

He explained that this coming weekend, Transport Malta enforcement officers will be present to restrict car access to designated areas

"By the following weekend, signage installation and road markings are expected to be completed, clearly delineating the new traffic arrangements for all visitors," he said.