Patients frustrated at cabs constantly parked on electric charging points at Oncology Department

Patients are voicing their anger at y-plate cabs being parked on spots reserved for electric charging points in Mater Dei Hospital.

A few days ago, the Times reported that Transport Malta are considering imposing a one-hour limit on y-plates occupying electric charging points.

On Sunday, Facebook user, Luke Spiteri flagged the constant presence of y-plate vehicles parked in front of the Oncology Department in Mater Dei.

In fact, the parking charging bays in front of the Oncology Department have been a constant thorn in the side of many patients. Last December, another Facebook user complained that two blue badge parking spaces were replaced with charging points which are now constantly occupied by cabs.

Some cab operators have flagged that such behaviour is a way to dodge the requirement of garaging cabs in garages overnight.

At the beginning of the year, Transport Malta started enforcing long-standing regulations obliging cab operators to garage their vehicles in a public service garage.

MaltaToday had reported that on 18 April, operators must secure a public service garage, and that failure to do so will result in their licence being revoked.