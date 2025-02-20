Project Green’s park plans in doubt after farmer claims 35 years of cultivation

Project Green may have to change its plans to create a recreational park in Siggiewi after a farmer claims to have been tilling the land for 35 years.

In September, Project Green applied to transform 17,039sq.m of agricultural land in Siggiewi into a recreational park. The site is located within a predominantly rural landscape, 65m away from the scheduled Qrendi airfield.

According to the application, Project Green intended to plant new trees and shrubs, add pathways, create underlying reservoirs, and establish gardening allotments.

However, their plans will need to be revised after a farmer objected, stating that he has been cultivating the area for decades. The land is government-owned and the farmer appears to have no legal title to it.

“The proposed development shall remove this agricultural land and soil, which has been cultivated to produce crops by the Vella Brothers for the last 35 years,” the objection states.

The farmer argued that the proposed development should not be located in a rural area outside of Malta’s development zone.

Perit Beverley Costa, the architect listed on the application, informed MaltaToday that after conducting the required checks with the relevant authorities, it was confirmed that the land is government-owned and not leased to any third parties. She further clarified that during the initial site analysis for the proposal, no agricultural activity was observed.

It was only in recent days that Project Green was made aware by an objector to the PA application, that the land was being cultivated by a third party. In light of this discovery, they are now exploring ways to address the situation. Project Green has no intention of taking over land that is actively used for agriculture, as this would directly conflict with the core objectives of the proposal.

Nationalist MP Toni Bezzina raised the issue during a speech in parliament on Thursday. He expressed concern that the application could lead to a situation where, instead of allocating agricultural land to genuine farmers for local production, the government would instead take land away from these farmers for recreational use.

“While we have genuine farmers and livestock breeders—especially young ones—who are struggling to acquire agricultural land to expand their operations or even start their agricultural activities, the government, rather than supporting them, is undermining them and depriving them of what is rightfully beneficial for their agricultural work.”