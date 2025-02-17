Momentum Party slams Bernard Grech's 'scaremongering' against voting for third parties

Partit Momentum has blasted PN leader Bernard Grech for his “scaremongering” against voting for third parties.

On Sunday, following MaltaToday’s survey which saw new political party Momentum holding 4% of the vote, Bernard Grech told supporters that “Every vote that doesn’t go to the PN… means that you’re playing with the political future...” The total share of voters who chose small parties stood at around 8%.

The survey also showed the electorate’s lack of trust in Grech himself, as there are more people who neither trust Grech nor the Prime Minister than those who trust the PN leader.

On Monday, Momentum general secretary Mark Camilleri Gambin stated, “Bernard Grech believes that the problem PN is facing is called "voter experimentation". Bernard Grech needs to face reality - the real issue is his struggle to win over the approximately 100,000 people disillusioned with the two major parties.”

Camilleri Gambin added that Momentum’s purpose is precisely to cater for the growing cohort of disillusioned citizens.

Contrasting themselves against the two main parties, Momentum said that they are uncompromised by big business interests, jabbing at the PN’s proximity to big business as they listed examples such as, “the DB ITS issue, the Manoel Island giveaway and the Fort Chambray saga, among many others.”

"Does Bernard Grech not realise that disenchanted voters are turning to Momentum rather than to the traditional parties? Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola asked.

Momentum concluded by asserting that unlike the PN, it is best positioned to connect with and inspire disillusioned voters.