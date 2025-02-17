Alfred Zammit to protest against Valletta local council, calls for investigation over alleged perjury

Following the 2024 local council election which saw Zammit lose his mayorship to Labours’s Olaf McKay, Zammit had taken his oath of office as local councillor and deputy mayor on his own, in what was interpreted as a sign of protest after having claimed that some people within the party had worked against him.

He had also moved his popular programme, Kalamita from ONE TV to Smash TV. Despite this, Zammit had presented a PL event last January to mark five years of Robert Abela’s leadership.

He quoted allegations made last week by Archpriest David Cilia, who last week alleged that some Valletta council members committed perjury when they lied under oath to the Public Contracts Review Board (PCRB). In a decision on 3 February, the PCRB did not uphold the tender winners' appeal, as the board supported the local council’s decision to cancel the tender.

In his statement, Cilia also accused local council executive secretary Gabriella Agius of administering the tender for the renovation works despite her family being the owners of Agiust Stoneworks Ltd, who won the €164,000 tender.