Alfred Zammit to protest against Valletta local council, calls for investigation over alleged perjury
Labour local councillor and former Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit says that the Valletta local council has called an urgent meeting to approve its 2024 financial report, adding that he will not be attending as a form of protest
Labour’s Valletta local councillor and former mayor Alfred Zammit has called for an investigation into an alleged case of conflict of interest involving a tender for the restoration of the city’s St Paul’s Cathedral.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Zammit said that the Valletta local council has called an urgent meeting to approve its 2024 financial report, adding that he will not be attending as a form of protest.
Following the 2024 local council election which saw Zammit lose his mayorship to Labours’s Olaf McKay, Zammit had taken his oath of office as local councillor and deputy mayor on his own, in what was interpreted as a sign of protest after having claimed that some people within the party had worked against him.
He had also moved his popular programme, Kalamita from ONE TV to Smash TV. Despite this, Zammit had presented a PL event last January to mark five years of Robert Abela’s leadership.
He quoted allegations made last week by Archpriest David Cilia, who last week alleged that some Valletta council members committed perjury when they lied under oath to the Public Contracts Review Board (PCRB). In a decision on 3 February, the PCRB did not uphold the tender winners' appeal, as the board supported the local council’s decision to cancel the tender.
In his statement, Cilia also accused local council executive secretary Gabriella Agius of administering the tender for the renovation works despite her family being the owners of Agiust Stoneworks Ltd, who won the €164,000 tender.
The priest claimed Agius oversaw the tender process despite this conflict of interest, unilaterally revoked and reissued the tender, and later participated in a council vote to cancel the project after it had already been approved.
Responding to the claims of conflict of interest, Valletta mayor Olaf McKay denied the allegation, saying that Agius had “no involvement or overview” of the tendering process.