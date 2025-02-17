Infrastructure Malta cancels contract for new Ras Ħanżir cargo quay beset by delay

Infrastructure Malta has terminated the contract for the construction of a deep-water quay at Ras Ħanżir inside the Grand Harbour after the project was beset by delay.

When the €65 million project was announced in 2020, then infrastructure minister Ian Borg had said the works, part-financed by the EU, would be completed by 2023.

However, in a statement on Monday, IM said the contractor responsible for the new cargo quay did not meet the “expected level of progress”.

The government agency said it will continue the ground consolidation works until a competitive call is issued and awarded. No new timeline was given.

“Infrastructure Malta remains committed to deliver this project which involves the construction of a new 360-metre quay located at Ras Ħanżir, between Laboratory Wharf and Fuel Wharf within the Grand Harbour, aimed at improving the efficiency of cargo handling for Ro-Ro (Roll-On/Roll-Off) ships and other vessels,” IM said.

The project was awarded to the consortium Excel Sis Enerji Uretim Construction, with a shareholding that includes Turkish and Maltese investors.

The new wharf should have an area of about 28,000sq.m, equivalent to four football grounds. It will enable the mooring of vessels of up to 300 metres in length and nine metres wide.