PN’s Valletta councillors walk out of urgent council meeting after conflict of interest allegation

Nationalist Party councillors on the Valletta local council on Monday evening walked out of an urgent meeting after Labour councillor Alfred Zammit alleged a case of conflict of interest involving a tender for the restoration of the city’s St Paul’s Cathedral.

“We are firmly demanding that the councillors against whom these allegations have been made come forward and provide a clear explanation. At the same time, we insist that an immediate investigation be launched into these allegations,” PN Valletta councillor Ylenia Montfort said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Zammit said that the Valletta local council has called an urgent meeting to approve its 2024 financial report, adding that he will not be attending as a form of protest.

He quoted allegations made last week by Archpriest David Cilia, who alleged that some Valletta council members committed perjury when they lied under oath to the Public Contracts Review Board (PCRB). In a decision on 3 February, the PCRB did not uphold the tender winners' appeal, as the board supported the local council’s decision to cancel the tender.

In his statement, Cilia also accused local council executive secretary Gabriella Agius of administering the tender for the renovation works despite her family being the owners of Agiust Stoneworks Ltd, who won the €164,000 tender.

The priest claimed Agius oversaw the tender process despite this conflict of interest, unilaterally revoked and reissued the tender, and later participated in a council vote to cancel the project after it had already been approved.

Responding to the claims of conflict of interest, Valletta mayor Olaf McKay denied the allegation, saying that Agius had “no involvement or overview” of the tendering process.

“The allegations being made are of a serious nature and cannot be ignored. We cannot turn a blind eye to issues that affect the integrity and governance of the Local Council. It is our duty to ensure full transparency and that the public is clearly informed about the truth behind these allegations,” Monfort said.

She said people have the right to understand why these allegations have been made and what steps will be taken to ensure the situation is addressed appropriately and responsibly. “Therefore, we insist that these allegations be discussed and investigated immediately, without delay.”

The PN’s Valletta councillors are also demanding any matters related to financial transactions, except for the approval of payments, be brought forward, discussed, and approved only after these investigations are concluded.

“Good governance and the integrity of the Local Council must be safeguarded. We expect immediate action and a clear response from the authorities and the Council,” she said.