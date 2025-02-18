Heart disease was Malta's leading cause of death once again in 2023

Cardiovascular disease was once again the leading cause of death in Malta during 2023.

Information tabled in parliament by health minister Jo Etienne Abela in response to PN MP Mark Anthony Sammut breaks down the causes of death of the 4,033 people who died in 2023.

According to the data, 1,168 people died due to cardiovascular-related incidents, representing 28% of the year’s deaths. The vast majority of those who died due to cardiovascular causes were over 65 years old.

The singular leading cause of death was heart attacks or chronic conditions following a heart attack, which claimed the lives of 560 people. The data shows that 224 people died after suffering a stroke or chronic condition following a stroke.

Meanwhile, 384 people died due to other forms of heart disease.

The information tabled shows that cancer claimed the lives of 985 people, as lung cancer seems to be the most prevalent fatal cancer in 2023.

Another 333 people died due to dementia.

Respiratory infections killed 304 people, while other respiratory diseases killed 240 individuals.

The data also shows that one mother died due to birthing-related complications before, during or after giving birth. Meanwhile, 13 babies died during childbirth, two babies died due to congenital problems, and another baby died from a neurological disease.

In 2023, Covid-19 claimed the lives of 53 people, with 51 of them being over 65 years of age.

Drug abuse killed 18 people, while 99 others died due to accidents such as falling or drowning. The majority of accident-related deaths (82) were over 65 years old.

The information does not include workplace deaths.