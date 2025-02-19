Repubblika questions existence of 'hidden hand' trying to bring down case against Muscat

NGO Repubblika has voiced serious concerns over the ongoing Vitals case, as it questioned whether there are hidden interests working to bring down the case against Joseph Muscat and his peers.

Repubblika highlighted that the defense is seeking to remove the forensic report by Harbinson Forensics, which was part of the magistrate’s inquiry into the fraudulent hospitals deal. According to the NGO, this request comes after an individual from the firm refused to travel to Malta to testify.

“We presume that the defence believes that if this report is removed, the state’s case against their clients will collapse,” Repubblika stated.

The NGO pointed out that Maltese law provides legal avenues to obtain testimony from witnesses residing abroad, making the defence’s argument for removal questionable.

Repubblika cited Article 399 of the Criminal Code, which allows for the use of a rogatory letter to seek legal assistance from foreign authorities when a witness is unavailable to testify in Malta. Additionally, the organisation noted that Article 647A(1) provides for video testimony from witnesses residing outside the country.

However, Repubblika accused the government of negligence, stating that despite the law being amended in 2015, the necessary regulations for video testimony have still not been enacted.

“This failure is unacceptable and is the responsibility of the government in general and minister Jonathan Attard in particular,” the statement read.

Repubblika also expressed concern over the safety of witnesses in the case, adding that Harbinson has publicly stated fears for his safety if he travels to Malta. The NGO further accused media outlets close to the Labour Party, “particularly those of the General Workers’ Union” of running a campaign to discredit the witness and intimidate him.

The organisation criticised the Attorney General (AG) and Police Commissioner for failing to provide adequate assurances to witnesses, stating that their silence raises concerns about political interference in the case.

Repubblika called on the authorities to ensure justice is served without interference. The NGO urged the AG and the Police Commissioner to act decisively and independently from the government.

Additionally, they appealed to the justice minister to enact the long-overdue regulations that would allow for electronic testimony, ensuring that foreign witnesses can contribute to the case without fear for their safety.

“From what we’re seeing in court, we must ask whether there’s a hidden hand working towards the failure of the case against Joseph Muscat and his friends.”