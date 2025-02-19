Court annuls Transport Malta's permit to build restaurant, offices on public land

A court has revoked a planning permit that had allowed Transport Malta to construct offices and a restaurant along the Gżira Marina and Ta’ Xbiex promenade.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal highlighted a significant conflict of interest, as Transport Malta had acted both as the applicant and the reviewer of the permit.

The court stated that an independent transport reviewer should have been appointed instead.

Additionally, the ruling noted that part of the project would have occupied public land without any alternative public land being offered in compensation.

Despite the legal battle, work on the site had already begun after the permit was originally granted in 2023. Government has slept on its own proposal that would prevent construction works from starting pending the outcome of a planning appeal.

The project had drawn criticism, leading environmental NGO Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) to object to the proposed construction work.

FAA said the project would be depriving the public of around 585sq.m or half a tumolo of public land. It said that the development site is part of the green lung of the Gzira Gardens and part of the Valletta Fortifications Area of High Landscape Value, with the structure blocking views of the Valletta UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“Transport Malta, the applicant, should be looking after the public’s transport needs, and not applying for the construction of restaurants for the benefit of the few,” the NGO said.

Last year, the Nationalist Party had blasted government for contradicting its own proposal that would prohibit the construction of projects that are subject to appeal.

The PN condemned government for failing to translate Abela’s words into action, highlighting that public consultation on the issue has not yielded any meaningful reform.