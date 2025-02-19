MCAST issues circular to help students with assignments, dissertations after lifting of directives

After months of directives, MCAST students can now prepare to tackle assignments they missed during the previous semester.

A circular released on Wednesday detailed answers to questions asked by students on assessments, dissertations, administrative passes, apprenticeships, and available support services.

The circular provides specific guidance on missed assessments from the 2024-2025 academic year’s first semester, outlining how they will be handled, especially for courses regulated by external stakeholders like those for work licenses or professional warrants.

MCAST clarified the assessment schedules will be adjusted to accommodate students on placements, and project-based units will continue with established procedures.

"Institutes will review individual cases and organise assessments as needed," an MCAST circular read, assuring students who find their specific situations not covered by the general guidelines.

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) last week suspended all directives until end of February to help finalise the collective agreement.

In a statement on Friday, the MUT said there has been significant progress with the education ministry on a new collective agreement for educators at the college.

The union and MCAST have been locked in negotiations over a new collective agreement for the past two years and nine months. The last collective agreement was signed in 2018 and expired in December 2021.

The collective agreement involves eight grades and includes lecturing grades, student support services grades, student mentors, and directors, LSEs, technicians grades, and senior research officers.

Dissertations

For students working on dissertations, MCAST outlined deadlines and extension possibilities.

Students who experienced delays due to pending approvals can resume immediately and request an extension until 15 September 2025, without affecting their grade, as long as the request is submitted by 30 May 2025.

Graduation for students who pass successfully is scheduled for November and December 2025.

Administrative passes

The circular also addresses Administrative Passes (AP) and missed assessments from the second semester of the 2023-2024 academic year, where it stated that students who received an AP can retake the assessment to convert it into a standard grade.

Additionally, students previously unable to take synoptic assessments will now be offered the opportunity.

Student support

To support students, the MCAST student council has launched a student helpline and will be providing a Facebook community where students can ask questions and receive direction from council members.

MCAST is encouraging students to contact mentors and support services coordinators at their respective institutes for additional assistance.

Students are also advised to stay informed by checking their student email and the MCAST website for updates.