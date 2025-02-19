Sport minister says November deadline for Ħal-Far dragstrip will be met

Sport Minister Clifton Grima insisted the November deadline for the Ħal-Far dragstrip will met.

“Works started last December, they have continued, and the deadline will be met,” the minister said in reply to parliamentary questions by Opposition MPs.

The parliamentary questions stem from reports by the Nationalist Party’s (PN) news portal NET News, which reported the Malta Drag Racing Association (MDRA) is frustrated with the lack of progress in the project.

They went on to claim that since December only nine hours of construction work has been carried out in the area. The issue has also been flagged by Opposition MP David Agius.

When questioned on the issue, Grima said the project was first discussed back in the 1950s, but no government had carried it out.

“In the wider race track project, we wanted to improve the existing facilities such as the dragstrip,” he said. “There were a number of issues which prevented it from being up to standard for international competitions.”

He refuted claims by the Opposition that no work was carried out, saying two surveys were carried out on the space. “Through these surveys we will ensure they are up to standard.”

“Your kind of questions show you have no idea how these types of questions are carried out,” he said.

The minister said he also spoke with the MDRA who confirmed that workers were on site to carry out works in recent days.