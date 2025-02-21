Nationalist Party kicks off process to elect new secretary general

Outgoing Nationalist Party Secretary General Michael Piccinino has asked the party’s executive committee to kick off the process to elect his replacement.

Piccinino announced his intention to step down from the role last summer but the process to elect a new secretary general was aborted after Karl Gouder’s demise. Gouder was set to replace Piccinino.

The election will be held among the members of the PN’s executive committee, which will now chart out the next steps.

Three people have shown an interest to contest the post – Stefan Caruana, nephew of murdered PN activist Raymond Caruana; Charles Bonello, a former aide to prime minister Lawrence Gonzi; and Santa Lucija councillor Liam Sciberras.

Piccinino was elected secretary general four years ago and is stepping down to contest the next general election on the 4th District.

In a Facebook post, Piccinino thanked all those who were part of his four-year voyage as secretary general.

“It wasn’t easy, but I am proud with the work we managed to do together. Despite the challenges the party has had to face over the past years, today we have a transformed party that has started to offer hope and an opportunity for change in the country once again,” he said.

Piccinino pledged his loyalty to PN leader Bernard Grech and the new secretary general, whoever gets elected.

“I will remain willing to serve the party in every manner possible so that the party can move forward and bring about the change this country needs,” Piccinino said.