Nationalist Party approves eight more candidates for upcoming general election

The Nationalist Party has approved another group of eight candidates who will be contesting the upcoming general election under its banner.

This decision was made during a meeting of the party’s executive committee held Thursday night, as the PN continues its candidate selection process.

The newly approved candidates and their respective districts are as follows:

James Aaron Ellul – First District

Errol Cutajar – Third District

Leone Sciberras – Third District

George Muscat – Eighth District

David Pace Ross – Eighth District

Noel Muscat – Ninth District

Charles Selvaggi – Ninth District

Joseph Grech – Eleventh District

During the meeting, PN leader Bernard Grech expressed his appreciation for the candidates who have come forward to represent the party in the general election. He also acknowledged the commitment of those who have already been approved and those who will be confirmed in the coming weeks and months.

This latest approval marks another step in the ongoing renewal process within the PN, which began towards the end of last year with the approval of the first group of candidates. The party aims to finalise its full list of candidates before the next election.

In addition to candidate approvals, the executive committee meeting also saw the initiation of the process to elect a new secretary general for the party. This follows a request by the current secretary general, Michael Piccinino, to begin the transition. The election will be conducted by the PN’s internal electoral commission.