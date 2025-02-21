Price of basic groceries climbed by 37.2% in less than five years, PN warns

The cost of basic groceries in Malta has surged by 37.2% in less than five years, highlighting the growing financial strain on families, according to the Nationalist Party.

The increase was discussed during a press conference by shadow minister for the fight against the rising cost of living, Ivan Castillo, alongside shadow minister for family and social security Albert Buttigieg and shadow minister for finance Graham Bencini.

Castillo compared a shopping list first compiled by Labour newspaper l-Orizzont in April 2020 with current prices and found that the total cost had risen from €65.98 to €90.56. This figure was based on discounted prices and special offers; if purchased at regular retail prices, the increase would be an even steeper 45.8%.

The list included essential items such as pasta, eggs, milk, corned beef, couscous, packet soup, cereals, tea, and tomato pulp. The rise of more than €24 in under five years, against the backdrop of stagnant wage and pension growth, demonstrates why many families are struggling to keep up, the PN noted.

The PN MPs also pointed to a report from the Central Bank of Malta, which found that 45% of the country’s wealth is concentrated among the richest 10% of the population. This growing disparity means that many Maltese families are receiving an increasingly smaller share of the nation’s economic growth.

“This has led to an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis for the Maltese people,” the PN declared, arguing that government is failing to acknowledge the hardship many are facing.

The burden is particularly heavy on pensioners, the PN added, whose increases in benefits have been outpaced by inflation. Rising food and drink prices, combined with higher medication costs and widespread shortages, are leaving many elderly individuals struggling to afford essentials.

Meanwhile, the PN noted that almost half of Malta’s full-time workforce—134,000 employees—earn less than the national average salary. This means tens of thousands of families are struggling to maintain a dignified standard of living, with limited financial relief.

The PN criticised the government for ignoring the crisis and refusing to consider alternative solutions. The party outlined several proposals aimed at alleviating financial pressure on households, including making the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) tax-free, ensuring workers benefit fully from inflation-linked wage increases.

They proposed providing tax credits for employers to prevent businesses from further raising prices to offset costs, as well as creating a national fund to assist industries affected by inflation, particularly those that rely on imports and exports.

The PN said that introducing a new economic model that promotes high-quality jobs with better wages would also address the issue.

The PN accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of prioritising his political allies over the needs of ordinary citizens, claiming his focus is on shielding associates from legal scrutiny rather than addressing rising financial hardship.

“The difference is clear: while Abela and his associates ignore the daily struggles of Maltese families, the PN remains the only shield for those suffering and the only party presenting real solutions.”