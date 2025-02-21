Employers concerned over Malta’s lowest ever ranking in corruption index

The Malta Employers Association has voiced its concern over Malta’s lowest ever ranking in the international corruption index.

“The MEA is more so concerned by the fact that this news item seemingly gathered scant attention possibly reflecting a sense of normalisation about the presence of corruption within public discourse,” a statement read.

Malta's ranking on the Corruption Perceptions Index worsened in 2024, according to the latest data released by Transparency International on Tuesday.

Malta scored 46 points in 2024, a decline of five points from the previous year, and now ranks 65th from 180 countries and territories around the world. In 2023, Malta ranked 55th.

“The business community believes in strong ethics and governance. Upstanding business is a victim of bad governance and maladministration because these drain legitimate national resources, distort market dynamics and severely undermine fair competition. Besides, bad governance tarnishes the international reputation of all companies that operate in the country jeopardising both current and new business opportunities,” the MEA said.

It said corruption, even if only perceived, is bad for business.

“Malta Employers and its members in business expect to operate in an environment where checks and balances function effectively and where the rule of law reigns supreme. The role of Government is to enable an environment that facilitates ethical business and investment through national policies,” the MEA stated. “The situation has been creating a sense of disillusionment among the general population and economic players for quite some time and things continue to deteriorate as evidenced by subsequent business surveys and now this recent damning report by Transparency International. The recent general reaction to the Bill on Magisterial Enquiries provides further underscores the troubling direction in which the country is heading if it is truly intent to clean up its act, uphold procedures to deter fraud and corruption and strengthen citizens’ fundamental rights.”

The MEA insisted government has a moral obligation to maintain a system where business success does not hinge on corruption and political manoeuvring.

“Consequently, Malta Employers appeals for political will and a concerted national effort towards upholding the three main pillars of good governance namely: accountability, transparency and the rule of law for a desired socio-economic reality whereby people and companies can aspire for success through merit and hard work underpinned by strong values and ethics,” it concluded.