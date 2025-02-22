Bernard Grech rules out alliances, focuses on PN unity, cost of living crisis

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has said the Nationalist Party will not form alliances with smaller parties, emphasising the need for a stable government.

"I am duty bound to offer an alternative to government, but this change must be stable,” he said whilst addressing a range of pressing issues, including the PN's stance on Palestine, corruption inquiries, and the escalating cost of living during an interview with Andrew Azzopardi on RTK103.

His remarks come despite recent polls indicating a rise in support for smaller parties like Partit Momentum, which has garnered 4% of support.

Partit Momentum had criticised Grech's stance, accusing him of "scaremongering" against third-party votes. Momentum's general secretary, Mark Camilleri Gambin, argued that Grech should focus on winning over disillusioned voters.

A recent MaltaToday survey also showed that despite numerous scandals surrounding the government, Grech continues to trail Prime Minister Robert Abela in trust ratings. Grech responded by saying that the PN has achieved greater unity under his leadership and that he is ready to take responsibility in both good and bad situations.

Grech addressed questions about the PN’s delayed audited accounts and unpaid National Insurance contributions, claiming Labour's similar problems were "bigger."

To address the cost-of-living crisis, Grech proposed tax-free cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), tax incentives for businesses, a national fund for importers and exporters, and the creation of better-paying jobs.

Grech reaffirmed the PN’s commitment to reversing the government’s controversial inquiry reform, which has faced criticism for restricting investigations into corruption cases.

On the issue of Palestine, Grech stated that a PN government would recognise Palestinian statehood, but with the qualifier that "this cannot be done unilaterally," aligning with US policy positions.

This stance contrasts with calls for immediate recognition from Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba.