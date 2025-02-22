Repubblika condemns sport authority chief for threats on whistleblower

NGO Repubblika has condemned Jean Claude Micallef, chief executive of the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport (AIMS) for threatening a whistleblower over an embarrassing document leak.

“This conduct detracts from the essential role of whistleblowers in promoting transparency and accountability within our institutions,” the NGO said in a statement.

Micallef was speaking in a radio interview on RTK103 on Saturday. He was reacting to a controversy sparked after Times of Malta revealed that AIMS – a regulatory body tasked with combating match-fixing – had hired a former footballer who was previously convicted of attempting to bribe another footballer.

The news report led Sports Minister Clifton Grima to rebuke the authority. The former footballer was not engaged by the authority despite having signed the work contract.

Speaking on RTK103‘s Andrew Azzopardi show this morning, Micallef dismissed reports about a contract with lifetime-banned footballer Jermain Brincat as “sour grapes” and claimed he was the victim of a campaign to discredit him.

Repubblika highlighted that Malta’s Whistleblower Protection Act remains deeply flawed, as it fails to protect workers who report irregularities as part of their professional duties. The recent controversy at AIMS, the NGO argued, demonstrates how whistleblowers in Malta continue to face retaliation instead of protection.

The organisation renewed its call for urgent legislative reforms, including the establishment of an independent whistleblowing agency and stronger safeguards to ensure whistleblowers can come forward without fear of repercussions.

“Creating an environment where individuals can report irregularities without fear is crucial to maintaining integrity and justice in Malta,” Repubblika insisted.