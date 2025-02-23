Mdina, Ċittadella to be nominated for inclusion in UNESCO world heritage list

Malta will propose the historic sites of Ċittadella and Mdina for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the proposals on Sunday, as he also revealed that Malta will be submitting its candidacy for the upcoming elections to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, scheduled for November.

Ċittadella, Gozo's fortified capital, and Mdina, Malta’s ancient capital, are two of the most historically significant sites in the country. Abela stated that securing UNESCO World Heritage status would not only help preserve these sites for future generations but also enhance their international profile, attracting greater global appreciation and sustainable tourism.

During a discussion on cultural policies, Abela highlighted that heritage conservation is at the centre of government’s strategy for cultural development. This commitment, he said, is evident in government’s initiatives to support traditional cultural institutions, such as its €19 million investment in securing band club properties that were at risk of eviction.

Heritage minister Owen Bonnici explained that UNESCO recognition for Ċittadella and Mdina would further cement Malta’s status as a country with a deep and well-preserved historical legacy. He also highlighted the role of cultural investment in strengthening national unity, noting that thousands of people are directly involved in the sector, contributing not only to the economy but also to the social fabric of the country.