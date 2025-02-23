menu

PN raises eyebrows over €700,000 direct order to architect close to Clint Camilleri

The PN stressed that Gozo minister Clint Camilleri’s links to architect Godwin Agius go beyond professional associations, pointing out that the minister is even registered as residing at the architect’s office address

matthew_farrugia
23 February 2025, 5:13pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
A photo of construction works on the road between Nadur and Ghajnsielem disseminated by the Gozo Ministry in 2021. The road, which originally had to cost €8m and completed in two years, was finished after five years at a cost of €18.5m
A photo of construction works on the road between Nadur and Ghajnsielem disseminated by the Gozo Ministry in 2021. The road, which originally had to cost €8m and completed in two years, was finished after five years at a cost of €18.5m

The Nationalist Party (PN) has expressed serious concern over reports alleging close ties between Gozo minister Clint Camilleri and an architect who appears to have received preferential treatment in public contracts and controversial planning permits. 

According to The Shift the architect in question was involved in the controversial Nadur road project, which is now the subject of a requested magisterial Inquiry. 

Last December, Jason Azzopardi requested a magisterial inquiry into the Nadur road project, claiming that a €700,000 bribe was paid. The road project itself ended up costing at least €10 million more than what was originally planned.

The PN stressed that Camilleri’s links to architect Godwin Agius go beyond professional associations, pointing out that the minister is even registered as residing at the architect’s office address, raising eyebrows.

"It is clear to everyone that there are far deeper ties between Camilleri and his architect friend, despite what Camilleri is attempting to portray to the public," the PN stated.  

The PN further criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela and justice minister Jonathan Attard for attempting to hinder magisterial Inquiries, including the one related to this case.  

“It is shameful that, while we are learning of these serious facts, Robert Abela and Jonathan Attard are trying to kill off magisterial Inquiries. The people deserve to know why they are afraid of justice and the truth,” the PN said.  

The party demanded transparency from Clint Camilleri and called on him to disclose any undisclosed dealings related to the Nadur road project and other contracts.  

The statement was signed by PN MPs Karol Aquilina and Alex Borg

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.