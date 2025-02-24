NGOs write to EU, Council of Europe to raise concerns about magisterial inquiry restrictions

A coalition of NGOs has raised serious concerns about government’s attempt to restrict magisterial inquiries in open letters to the Council of Europe and EU institutions.

In an urgent letter the NGOs argue that Bill 125 would weaken democratic accountability and protect government officials from scrutiny.

The bill, which is being fast-tracked through Parliament would require individuals to first file a report with the police, identify a suspect, specify the alleged offense, and provide supporting evidence before an inquiry can even begin.

The NGOs argue that this change places an unreasonable burden on private citizens and risks turning the police into a political gatekeeper, preventing inquiries into cases of high-level corruption.

The NGOs highlighted that the Malta Police Force is technically a department within the Home Affairs Ministry, adding that political interference could further hinder efforts to hold public officials accountable.

They also highlight that this proposed reform comes after a series of high-profile magisterial inquiries that exposed major corruption scandals.

These include investigations into the Electrogas deal, the Vitals hospital agreement, and the Montenegro wind farm scandal—cases where authorities initially failed to take action.

The NGOs noted that many of these investigations were triggered by requests from private citizens.

They reminded the institutions that critics of the bill, including the Chamber of Advocates and the Chamber of Commerce, warn that it will further erode the rule of law in Malta. They argue that instead of strengthening institutions, the government is creating legal barriers to shield politicians from potential prosecution.

Adding to the controversy, the government has been accused of rushing the bill through Parliament without public consultation. The draft text was not published before being tabled, and stakeholders were not given the opportunity to provide feedback.

The NGOs believe this lack of transparency is deliberate and meant to prevent public scrutiny.

The NGOs are now calling on international bodies to intervene and urge the Maltese government to reconsider the legislation.

The letters were signed by aditus foundation, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, Fondazione Falcone, Moviment Graffitti, and Repubblika.