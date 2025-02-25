Medicine formulary to be revised to widen mental health treatment access

The Health Ministry has announced a revision of the government’s formulary of medicines to widen access to mental health treatments and improve prescription rights for specialists and family doctors.

On Tuesday, the ministry noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) defines mental health as a state of well-being that enables individuals to realise their potential, cope with life’s stresses, be productive at work, and contribute to their community. “Achieving sustainable mental health remains essential for overall well-being.”

Health minister Jo Etienne Abela said that advancements in medical care are proving effective in preventing and managing mental health conditions. Through the Mental Health Strategy for Malta 2020-2030, government aims to ensure that those in need receive the necessary care and support within community-based healthcare settings.

In light of this, Abela said government is reviewing and updating the national formulary to reflect access to the latest evidence-based treatments.

The revision will also grant improved prescription rights to specialists and family doctors, enabling them to apply for medication entitlements for various mental health conditions. Additionally, specialists and GPs will have better access to specialised mental health services, both within community clinics and other mental health facilities.

“This initiative is designed to simplify access to treatment, allowing patients to receive timely care directly within their communities,” Abela stated.

“Our national healthcare system is fostering a more integrated and holistic approach to care, ultimately leading to better mental health outcomes.”