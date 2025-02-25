Gozo homes to get 95% grant for battery storage in PV scheme renewal

Government is allocating €10 million in renewable energy grants to support households’ transitions to sustainable energy, with Gozo residents receiving an additional benefit for the first time.

"Gozo has a substantial number of solar panels, making it increasingly reliant on clean energy. At times, Gozo operates entirely on clean energy, and we aim to further strengthen this by installing more battery storage in homes," Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said during a press conference on Monday.

The 2025 Renewable Energy Systems Household Grants Scheme, administered by the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS), will help homeowners looking to install photovoltaic (PV) systems and battery storage solutions.

The scheme introduces an unprecedented benefit for Gozo households, offering increased grant coverage of up to 95 per cent for battery storage installations, capped at €8,550.

This move aims to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions on the island and further its progress towards energy independence.

REWS CEO Marjohn Abela said the scheme attracted over 2,500 applications in the previous year, leading to widespread installations of photovoltaic (PV) systems and battery storage solutions.

Applicants in both Malta and Gozo can choose from various grant options, including PV systems with standard or hybrid inverters, hybrid inverter with battery storage, and battery storage only.

The scheme also features a feed-in tariff of 10.5p per unit for 20 years and a streamlined application process.

Applications will open on 25 February and will be accepted until December or until funds are exhausted.