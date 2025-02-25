Police make arrests in connection to 200kg drug heist from AFM barracks

Police have made several arrests in connection with the recent theft of 200kg of cannabis resin from a container stored at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Safi barracks.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri announced the development in a Facebook video whilst speaking to journalists outside Castille, stating that "an unspecified number of people were in police custody in connection with the crime."

The minister also revealed that some of the stolen drugs had been recovered. He was speaking to journalists following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

The theft occurred between last Saturday and Sunday, with the drugs being held inside a sealed container at the Safi barracks.

The incident was only discovered after a routine inspection.

The stolen cannabis resin was part of a larger haul seized by customs officials in June 2024, which had not yet been destroyed as per standard procedure.

In June, customs officials had seized 4,300 kgs of with the original consignment being valued at around €13 million and was found hidden in six induction ovens.

Following the incident, Camilleri had offered his resignation, which Prime Minister Robert Abela refused to accept.

The cabinet of ministers issued a joint statement on Tuesday expressing full confidence in Camilleri and supporting the prime minister's decision.

Addressing this support, Camilleri said, "I told ministers that if they feel I should shoulder political responsibility, I was willing to do so," adding that he was accepting their recommendation to stay on.