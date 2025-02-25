[WATCH] AFM drug heist: Nation-wide police operation leads to arrest of eight individuals

Updated at 7pm with Police Commissioner press conference

A police operation throughout Tuesday led to the arrest of eight individuals over the theft of 226kg of cannabis resin being held at an Armed Forces of Malta property.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday evening, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said the police operation was launched at 1am today.

The first arrests happened at a Ħaż-Żebbuġ apartment, with four individuals currently being held in police custody. 36kg of cannabis resin was found in a vehicle belonging to the individuals.

At 7:45am, a person was arrested in Marsa, with a further 34kg of cannabis resin being found inside a Ħaż-Żabbar garage,

The third round of arrests happened in Qormi, where an individual was arrested, with 10kg of cannabis resin being found stowed away at a San Gwann field.

The final round of arrests was also carried out in Qormi, where the police surrounded two cars. 5kg of cannabis resin belonging to the arrested individuals were found at a Pietà residence.

Asked for further details on those being held in police custody, the police commissioner said some are known to the police, and all are of Maltese nationality.

Further details on whether any AFM personnel are being held under arrest, or whether they were questioned by the police, were not given by Gafà.

The police commissioner also said investigations are still ongoing.



The person arrested at Ħaż-Żebbuġ was 30-years-old. The person arrested at Marsa was 23-years-old. The person arrested at Ħal Qormi was 34-years-old. The persons arrested in Ħal Qormi and Tal-Pietà were 25- and 23-years-old.

The theft occurred between last Saturday and Sunday, with the drugs being held inside a sealed container at the Safi barracks. Gafà said the police was informed of the theft at around 3:40am.

The incident was only discovered after a routine inspection.

The stolen cannabis resin was part of a larger haul seized by customs officials in June 2024, which had not yet been destroyed as per standard procedure.

In June, customs officials had seized 4,300 kgs of with the original consignment being valued at around €13 million and was found hidden in six induction ovens.

Following the incident, Camilleri had offered his resignation, which Prime Minister Robert Abela refused to accept.

The cabinet of ministers issued a joint statement on Tuesday expressing full confidence in Camilleri and supporting the prime minister's decision.

Addressing this support, Camilleri said, "I told ministers that if they feel I should shoulder political responsibility, I was willing to do so," adding that he was accepting their recommendation to stay on.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is holding an inquiry.