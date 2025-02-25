Speaker condemns MPs from both sides of the House over Monday’s chaotic parliamentary sitting

Speaker Anglu Farrugia has condemned the actions of MPs from both sides of the House during Monday’s parliamentary sitting.

Delivering his ruling on Tuesday, the Speaker warned Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, cautioning him against repeating remarks made on Monday in the future. The Speaker stated that failure to comply could result in further action under the Standing Orders and the House of Representatives Ordinance.

On Monday, a ruling was requested by Alex Borg, who said the prime minister called him a clown (purċinell) and asked that he take back his words. Abela accepted the ruling.

Abela requested the second ruling, which concerned a comment by Opposition MPs accusing the government of criminal association. Grech said the Opposition rejects the ruling and stands by its comment.

An Opposition motion to debate the 200kg drugs heist from the military barracks in Safi was shot down by the Speaker of the House on Monday.

The sitting descended into chaos after MPs from both sides of the House exchanged jeers and insults. The session had to be suspended five times and adjourned without the ministerial statement Prime Minister Robert Abela was scheduled to deliver on Monday.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech tabled the motion for the debate on Monday, as MPs held up posters with Byron Camilleri's face on them and several slogans that included statements such as, 'False resignation', 'Condemned by the Ombudsman', '14 dead in prison' and 'Escaped Moroccans', all references to several scandals involving the minister's portfolio.

Delivering the ruling on Tuesday, Farrugia said words exchanged during the sitting were not appropriate in the country’s highest institution.

He also called on the MPs to respect parliamentary rules.