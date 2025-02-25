AFM drug heist: PM defends Byron Camilleri, Opposition leader insists he must resign

Prime Minister Robert Abela expressed full confidence in Byron Camilleri, while Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the minister must resign, during a parliamentary sitting on Tuesday.

“Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has always worked diligently,” Abela said while delivering a ministerial statement. “Our support to the police corps was, is, and will always remain.”

Monday’s chaotic parliamentary sitting continued on Tuesday, as Abela’s address was interrupted by point of orders, shouting by MPs, and scolding by the Speaker of the House.

The Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri was present during the sitting, after being absent during Monday’s sitting.

“As a government we took the case seriously, as we understand the panic the public may have felt. I told the police I want results, and that is what they did,” Abela told the House.

He also said a number of people have been arrested in connection with the case, with more details expected to be issued by the police during a press conference later on Tuesday.

“You don’t solve these cases with the Opposition’s theatrics and by ridiculing the Police Commissioner,” Abela said.

The Prime Minister said he has been cautious with details related to the case so as to not interrupt the investigations.

At one point the sitting descended into a shouting match, with Opposition MP Karol Aquilina accusing the PM of being “friends with criminals”. Abela hit back by saying the MP’s brother, Robert Aquilina, is the one who is the criminals’ friend.

The PM’s address was also interrupted by a point of order by the Opposition leader, who claimed Abela’s was not sticking to the facts related to the case, after making reference to convicted Brazilian drug trafficker Queirouz who had been granted a presidential pardon by a Nationalist administration.

Byron must go – Bernard Grech

The Opposition leader opened his address by slamming the Speaker for not forcing the PM to abide by a ruling he had just delivered.

“The ministerial statement should stick to the facts,” Grech said.

He also made reference to a statement issued by the Cabinet of Ministers, who expressed full confidence in Byron Camilleri.

“This is not the first time this happened, we all know the Cabinet had expressed confidence in Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri,” he said.

He also accused the minister of being afraid of addressing the nation on the issue, calling on him to address a press conference to be subject to questioning by journalists.

“How has Byron Camilleri still not shouldered responsibility for what happened under him – from ID cards to escaped Moroccans, to torture and suicides inside prison, to 200kg of drugs being stolen from under the army’s nose?” Grech said. “Byron Camilleri must resign.”