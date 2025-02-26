PN MPs exhibit mock drugs as they keep up pressure on Camilleri to resign

If Byron Camilleri felt the need to offer his resignation after Sunday’s drug heist, he should follow through with it, the Nationalist Party said on Wednesday.

PN MPs Albert Buttigieg and Graziella Attard Previ said the Home Affairs Minister should ignore the Prime Minister’s wishes and assume responsibility for the theft.

“Byron Camilleri is responsible and people expect accountability. If Byron Camilleri felt it right to offer his resignation, he should step down and ignore the Prime Minister’s decision to refuse the resignation,” Attard Previ told a news conference outside parliament.

The PN MPs addressed journalists while standing in front of a wooden pallet with fake blocks intended to replicate the 200kg of cannabis resin that was stolen from the army barracks in Safi in the early hours of Sunday.

Camilleri offered his resignation on Sunday when the theft was flagged and police called in to investigate. However, Prime Minister Robert Abela did not accept the resignation and on Tuesday Cabinet expressed its full support with the minister.

Eight people are expected to be charged on Wednesday with the heist.

The PN MPs kept up the pressure on Camilleri, demanding he shoulder political responsibility for the serious breach of security at the army barracks.

“If the minister does not resign it will send the wrong message that ministers are not accountable,” Attard Previ said.

Albert Buttigieg criticised the Prime Minister for yesterday refusing to allow a motion of no confidence in Camilleri to be debated today.

Buttigieg asked: “Is it going to be business as usual for the minister?"

He insisted that the Prime Minister was insensitive to the plight of families hurt by drug abuse.

“As of Sunday, we have 200kg more of drugs on our streets,” Buttigieg said, calling for responsibility to be shouldered. He also accused the Prime Minister of being insensitive to concerns over the country’s lack of security following the audacious heist.