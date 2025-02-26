MUT slams 'censorship' of teacher who criticised new assessment system on TV
The TV programme's host, Jon Mallia, says that the telling off was unacceptable, calling the move undemocratic
The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) has condemned what it describes as an attempt to censor educators, after a teacher was reportedly reprimanded for publicly expressing opinions about the education system and the teaching profession.
The MUT was reacting to reports that teacher Joanna Mallia was told off after she spoke against a new Secondary Education Certificate on TV programme, Il-Każin.
In its statement, the MUT stressed that teachers have a duty to engage in public discussion about their profession and related issues. The union argued that censorship has no place in society, adding that educators must have the freedom to share their professional judgement without fear of repercussions.
"The country has removed censorship in all situations, and the MUT will not accept that it is reintroduced for educators in the education system," the union declared.
The MUT promised to defend the rights of teachers to speak freely and urged authorities to respect professional autonomy within the sector.
The show’s host, Jon Mallia, said that the telling off was unacceptable, calling the move undemocratic.
“This teacher did a good thing by speaking out,” Mallia said, describing the teacher as someone who can truly paint a precise picture of the state of Maltese schools.
PN claims telling off was ministry's order
The Nationalist Party (PN) has also condemned the telling off, claiming that this was done on orders from the Ministry of Education.
In a statement, the PN accused government of systematically punishing those who criticise it.
"Those who seek to intimidate teachers are the greatest enemies of freedom of expression," the opposition said.
The PN noted that while education minister Clifton Grima has publicly stated that no educator is prevented from expressing their opinions, recent events prove otherwise. "A minister who instructs his subordinates to warn a teacher is a disgrace to the Ministry he represents," the statement read.
The controversy follows a directive which required teachers to seek permission before making public statements.
Shadow minister for education Justin Schembri stated that teachers have the right to speak out without fear of repercussions.