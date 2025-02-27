[WATCH] Footage shows threats levelled towards journalists: ‘I will fuck up her face’

Footage of relatives of the accused in the AFM drug robbery case shows them insulting and threatening ONE journalists.

The footage was taken just before police charged Sean Attard, Carlos Pace, Yousef Essesi, and Cleaven Pace over the robbery of 200kg of drugs.

The TV crew was seen interrupted by the suspects’ family members, as they blocked the camera and hurled insults. Their colleagues later called the police, who arrived at the scene almost immediately, MaltaToday was told.

“If she mentions my brothers’ case I’ll beat her up on camera,” one woman was heard saying.

Following the incident, the Institute of Maltese Journalists condemned Wednesday’s tense scenes outside of court.

“The IĠM condemns the incidents and shows solidarity with the journalists affected. This reminds us all of the real dangers faced by journalists in their line of duty,” the journalists’ union said in a statement on Thursday morning.

The IĠM also thanked the police force for its prompt response to the threats, and for taking measures to ensure that the journalists on site were protected during and after the hearing.

“The IĠM also urges the police to take criminal action against the aggressors,” the union said.