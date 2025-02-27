Nationalist Party to hold protest, says government is failing people ‘every day’

The Nationalist Party will be holding a protest on 9 March, saying government is failing people “every day”.

“In the cost of living, the economy, healthcare, education, infrastructure, security, and your protection, this is a Government that has failed,” the Nationalist Party (PN) said.

Addressing a press conference, Nationalist leader Bernard Grech said the protest will be held on 9 March at 3pm in front of parliament building.

“This Government is failing because it makes poor decisions; because it is stubborn; because it is focused only on itself and on how to protect its own interests; because it is exhausted and lacks focus,” the Nationalist leader said.

He accused the government of “U-turn after U-turn”, as it is being led by a “weak Prime Minister.”

“Every week, the public is given fresh proof of this failure. The latest example was the theft of drugs from a supposedly maximum-security facility. The Minister blunders but remains in place. The Government is failing you on security,” he said.

He also made reference to reports, where a Maths teacher was allegedly called in by her headmaster for appearing on Jon Mallia’s Il-Kazin. The headmaster has denied the allegations.

“Yesterday, we saw how a weak government even tries to silence those whose role is to teach us how to express ourselves: teachers. A Government that seeks to intimidate educators. The Government is failing you in education,” he said.

He also made reference to government’s magisterial inquiry reform, saying this was another attempt by government to silence its critics.

“In recent weeks, we have seen a Government that tries to silence you even when you are suffering injustice. It rushed to Parliament to deprive you of your right to justice. The Government is failing you in justice,” he said.

The Opposition leader said government is also failing people in traffic management and national security.

Grech said government is exhausted, and after “12 years of scandals” has nowhere left to turn.

“Last June, the people started sending their message to the Government. They told it to change course. But this Government has buried its head in the sand. It cannot and will not change the downward path it has taken. Only the people can change the direction of this country, and the people want change,” he said in his address.