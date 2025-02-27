Former Gonzi aide to be sole contestant in PN secretary general election

The election of a new Nationalist Party Secretary General will be a one-horse race, after contestant Liam Sciberras withdrew from the contest.

Sciberras made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday, after a meeting with Nationalist leader Bernard Grech.

“In the current circumstances, I felt that in the interest of the party, I should withdraw my candidature,” he said.

Sciberras’ withdrawal means that former Lawrence Gonzi aide Charles Bonello, will be the only candidate for the role. Bonello would now only need to receive executive committee approval to take up the post.

Charles Bonello is a councillor in Fgura and also acts as the PN's local councillors' coordinator. His daughter, Bernice Bonello, is a member of parliament, having been elected for the first time in 2022.

Sciberras congratulated Bonello, saying he will always be ready to help the party when needed.

“Let us all truly work together for our glorious party and for our country, because only that way can we move forward,” he said.

On Wednesday, Stefan Caruana another contender, Stefan Caruana, withdrew his nomination, saying he will be a candidate in the next general election.

Incumbent Michael Piccinino had announced his decision to step down from secretary general last summer after the June MEP and local elections. He was going to be replaced by Karl Gouder but his sudden demise reopened the contest.

Last week, the PN executive committee was asked by Piccinino to formally kick off the process for an election to fill the post he is vacating.