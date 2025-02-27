Project supervisors will be needed for construction projects among new measures

Government has announced a set of new measures aimed at introducing stricter oversight, clearer responsibilities, and a mandatory register of competent persons to oversee construction projects.

One of the new regulations is the introduction of project supervisors, who must be officially registered. They will have the authority to halt construction if health and safety protocols are not met.

No non-domestic construction project will be allowed to commence without appointing a registered supervisor.

Contractors and self-employed workers will be required to submit written risk assessments, while both workers and employers must adhere to safety directives issued by project supervisors.

Additionally, new administrative penalties will be introduced.

Construction reform minister Jonathan Attard said that these changes are designed to prevent work-related accidents and enforce greater accountability on construction sites.

“These regulations are designed to raise health and safety standards for workers, prevent work-related accidents, and ensure clear responsibilities for all those involved in construction projects,” said Attard.

OHSA CEO Josianne Cutajar stated that the register of competent persons will play a central role in raising standards.

“By ensuring that project supervisors meet strict competence requirements and that safety protocols are followed, we can significantly reduce the risk of accidents,” she said.

The OHSA will now maintain an updated register of competent persons, which will outline eligibility criteria, compliance standards, and the application process. The register will be available on the OHSA website, and the authority will continue conducting regular inspections to enforce these new standards.

Government also announced that on 10 March, a breakdown of the progress in implementing the recommendations of the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry.