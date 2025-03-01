President Myriam Spiteri Debono to address Oxford Union debate in the UK

President Myriam Spiteri Debono is set to address a debate organised by the Oxford Union in the UK on Tuesday, according to a press statement released by the Office of the President on Saturday.

The president will be accompanied by her husband, Antony Spiteri Debono, during her visit.

The Oxford Union debate is a renowned historic event that attracts global leaders, intellectuals, and experts from various fields. The platform fosters discussions on pressing contemporary issues, engaging with members of the Oxford Union in meaningful dialogue.

In addition to her participation in the debate, Spiteri Debono will attend a series of meetings in the UK. These engagements will primarily focus on the support provided by the Malta Community Chest Fund to Maltese patients who are in London for medical treatment.

Members of the Office of the President of Malta and officials from the Malta Community Chest Fund will also be present at these meetings.

During the president’s absence, Francis Zammit Dimech will assume the role of Acting President.