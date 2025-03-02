Prime Minister wants to hide his source of wealth, Bernard Grech claims

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of wanting to hide his "source of wealth" after failing to publish annual asset declarations for cabinet members.

"It is already the third month of the year, and all the government has done is propose a law that removes the right for a citizen to trigger an investigation. This is reducing citizens' rights instead of increasing them," Grech said during a phone-in on NET.

Standards Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi recently urged Abela to publish the 2023 asset declarations and expand the system in line with OECD recommendations.

Grech questioned whether Abela was "covering something up for himself, his wife or his ministers" and accused the government of being more interested in channelling direct orders to a chosen few rather than investing in the country.

He also called out Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri over a recent drug heist from an army base and criticised Abela's decision to retain Byron Camilleri in the cabinet despite the incident, which Grech sees as a failure in political responsibility.

The PN leader painted the government as one in disarray, accusing Abela of prioritising self-preservation over the interests of the Maltese people.

"Robert Abela is weak, with his only interest remaining in saving himself and his position, while he has let drugs run rampant," Grech stated, highlighting a pattern of poor decision-making across various sectors including health, prison management, and education.

Grech further emphasised the need for change, citing the government's alleged failures in addressing corruption, maintaining meritocracy, and introducing new economic sectors.

He called on the Maltese and Gozitan people to join a protest scheduled for next Sunday at 3pm in front of Parliament, aiming to challenge what he termed as Abela's "failed government.”