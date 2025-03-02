'Stop using our personal tragedy for political gain’: Miriam Pace’s husband says

The husband of Miriam Pace, who was killed in a Ħamrun house collapse in 2020, has called on politicians to stop using the incident for political gain

"I cannot tell whether the word 'justice' makes me laugh or cry. As I've always said, human justice can skew facts, turning the guilty into the victim, and the victim into the guilty,” Carmel Pace stated in a Facebook post.

Miriam Pace lost her life in 2020, when her family home collapsed due to adjacent construction work.

The incident sparked widespread public outrage and demands for reform in the construction sector.

Pace emphasised that the true victim remains Miriam, "who was buried under the home [she] loved so much." Carmel also reflected on the past five years, noting that he and their children have spent this time recalling fond memories of Miriam.

"One other thing that will definitely not help us heal from the trauma is when the tragedy is used in a partisan manner,” he noted, "Like when, during a podcast, the interviewee is asked about a tragedy that has nothing to do with ours, and he justifies what he's done by boasting about what was done with us."

This mention was made in the context of discussing another tragedy, the Jean Paul Sofia case, “I don't know why. Maybe because he didn't know how to answer and this way, he felt he was justifying himself,” Pace concluded in his memorial post to his late wife.

Pace did not specify which podcast he was referring to, however, fielding questions about the Jean Paul Sofia tragedy, Robert Abela recently mentioned visiting the Ħamrun site personally while the Pace family was still awaiting the recovery of Miriam's body in Ricky Caruana’s podcast.