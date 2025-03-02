ADPD calls for closer coordination between EU governments on blocs’ defence

ADPD - The Green Party has urged for closer coordination among European Union governments in international diplomacy and defence, following the recent crisis between Ukraine, and the United States

"It is more than obvious that in a world where international law depends exclusively on trust and hope that strong countries respect other countries and accept and follow the Charter of the United Nations,” stated ADPD Secretary General Ralph Cassar

The call for increased cooperation comes amid growing concerns about global security and the effectiveness of existing international frameworks.

The party highlighted the importance of multilateralism and the need to support countries facing aggression or occupation, citing examples such as Palestine and Ukraine.

Cassar emphasised the need for a united front in upholding common values and international law.

He insisted that the country should insist that there be more diplomatic efforts, even in areas such as defence, so that our common values in international relations are coordinated better

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci highlighted that Malta’s diplomatic attempts at the United Nations and the OSCE are positive

“We would like to see more emphasis on Palestine in coordination with other EU countries who share our same values on Israel's apartheid, especially in light of the immoral abdication and abandonment of Palestinians by countries such as Germany, Italy and France, and also in light of the disgusting and sickening manoeuvres of the US and of the Trump administration."

The party also expressed support for a summit on Ukraine, provided it does not result in a colonial partition of the country, emphasizing the need for multilateral talks involving the European Union, the OSCE, and the United Nations.