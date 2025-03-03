Ombudsman flags 'significant legal anomalies' in issuance and renewal of Y-plate operator licences

The Commissioner for Environment and Planning (CEP) has highlighted a number of “significant legal anomalies and administrative irregularities” surrounding the issuance and renewal of Y-plate operators licences.

The CEP, through the Office of the Ombudsman released a report following a formal complaint by a y-plate operator whose licence was not renewed, as the CEP deemed the complaint valid.

The issue centres around legal changes introduced in October 2023. The main changes to regulations were aimed at operators who have five or more vehicles in their fleet, as these operators are required to keep garage their vehicles in a public service garage (commercial garage). The operators in question need to provide a declaration from an architect that confirms the address and site plan.

Following this, the Kamra tal-Periti urged its members to ignore the new regulations, citing a lack of consultation and legal anomalies.

The CEP called for immediate action to address the structural problems.

In the report’s recommendations, Transport Malta (TM) is urged to renew licenses such as the complaintant’s.

One of the key concerns raised in the report is the inconsistency in regulations concerning development permits for vehicle registration. Additionally, the report points out ambiguities within the provisions outlined in SL499.68 that require clarification to ensure consistent application.

The CEP also highlighted the differences between TM regulations and the provisions outlined in the Development Planning Act and Periti Act. The differences, the CEP said, create confusion and potential conflicts in the licensing process.

Another issue identified in the report is the lack of awareness among license holders regarding circulars issued by regulatory bodies.

For instance, the circular issued by the Kamra tal-Periti on June 4, 2024, concerning architect's reports, was not widely known among license holders until their licenses were up for renewal. This lack of awareness underscores the need for better communication and outreach to ensure that operators are informed of regulatory changes and requirements.

To address these challenges, the CEP stresses the importance of stakeholder engagement.

“Transport Malta should convene discussions with the Planning Authority, the Kamra tal-Periti, and the operators to facilitate the necessary amendments,” to the law.