Kamra tal-Periti reaches conclusion on warrants of architects involved in Miriam Pace death

The Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) has reached a conclusion regarding the warrants of the two architects found guilty of the involuntary homicide of Miriam Pace.

In the summer of 2021, architects Roderick Camilleri and Anthony Mangion were found guilty of causing the death of Miriam Pace, who died in the rubble of her home, which collapsed following works on a construction site next door.

Camilleri had additionally been convicted of making false declarations to the public authorities.

The court of Magistrates had sentenced Camilleri to 480 hours of community service together with a €10,000 fine, and Mangion to 400 hours of community service and an €8,000 fine. Following an appeal by the Attorney General, a court increased the pair’s sentences.

On Monday, KTP president Andre Pizzuto told MaltaToday that the ruling is being drafted and will be made public in the coming weeks.

Pizzuto said that the KTP had to wait for the court proceedings to conclude before conducting its own investigation into their professional conduct. The KTP council has now reached a verdict.

The outcome will determine whether Camilleri and Mangion will permanently lose their warrants, or instead face suspension.