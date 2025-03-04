Maltese NGOs call on S&D Group President to reconsider support for inquiry reform

A coalition of Maltese NGOs have called on S&D Group President Iratxe Garcia-Perez to reconsider her support for government’s magisterial inquiry reform.

“If this Bill becomes law, it will make it even harder to investigate members of the government for corruption, favouritism, bad management, and other crimes,” the NGOs said.

The letter, signed by The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, aditus foundation, Malta Office of Fondazione Falcone, Repubblika, and Moviment Graffitti, comes after Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba and the president of the S&D Group defended the government’s reform in a letter to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last Thursday.

The NGOs said they believed Bill 125 will not enact positive reform, but rather protect top government officials from investigations into alleged corruption.

They pointed out that the proposals fail to tackle some of Malta's most pressing issues within its criminal justice system, such as, “criminal proceedings taking too long, prosecutions often failing, and a low success rate when it comes to convicting people for serious crimes like violence, fraud, and corruption.”

The NGOs urged the S&D Group in the European Parliament to be more proactive in the fight against corruption, calling on them "to be more intentional, conscious, and proactive in leading the fight with positive initiatives against corruption."

In January, the government presented the bill which changes how citizens can request magisterial inquiries. The bill introduces a requirement for police pre-approval before a judge can consider a citizen’s request for an inquiry, adding a six-month delay that critics argue could discourage individuals from reporting wrongdoing.