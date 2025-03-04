'St Paul's Crater' - Residents poke fun at ever-worsening collapsed road

A rapidly deteriorating collapsed road in St Paul’s Bay has been subject to criticism and mockery, with a few residents calling it St Paul’s Crater.

The road in question is Triq il-Ġwiebi which is just behind the Empire Cinema Complex.

One resident told this newspaper that in December 2023, the crater was only a pothole, but around October 2024 it had grown significantly.

In a post on Tuesday, resident Ben Tom joked, “When it finally reaches the other side of the road we should consider officially inaugurating it, any volunteers to do refreshments?”

Speaking to MaltaToday, St Paul’s Bay mayor Ċensu Galea said that “St Paul’s Crater” is the worst of nine roads in the locality that require serious interventions.

Another similar issue can be found on Triq Bordino, which has caught the attention of Arnold Cassola’s Citizen Watch.