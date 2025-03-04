'St Paul's Crater' - Residents poke fun at ever-worsening collapsed road
St Paul’s Bay mayor Ċensu Galea tells MaltaToday that 'St Paul’s Crater' is the worst of nine roads in the locality that require serious interventions
A rapidly deteriorating collapsed road in St Paul’s Bay has been subject to criticism and mockery, with a few residents calling it St Paul’s Crater.
The road in question is Triq il-Ġwiebi which is just behind the Empire Cinema Complex.
One resident told this newspaper that in December 2023, the crater was only a pothole, but around October 2024 it had grown significantly.
In a post on Tuesday, resident Ben Tom joked, “When it finally reaches the other side of the road we should consider officially inaugurating it, any volunteers to do refreshments?”
Speaking to MaltaToday, St Paul’s Bay mayor Ċensu Galea said that “St Paul’s Crater” is the worst of nine roads in the locality that require serious interventions.
Another similar issue can be found on Triq Bordino, which has caught the attention of Arnold Cassola’s Citizen Watch.
Galea said that although fixing potholes does fall under the local council’s responsibility, the damage cannot be fixed by resurfacing works.
He explained that the roads in question were built on clay foundations, and are prone to collapse due to the heavy vehicles that drive on the roads every day.
Galea explained that the local council had reached out to Infrastructure Malta last September.
According to the mayor, Infrastructure Malta asked the local council about which of the nine roads require immediate attention, and the local council highlighted Triq il-Ġwiebi and Triq Bordino.