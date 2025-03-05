Nationalist leader says everyone aware 'government is failing' on a number of issues

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has critised government’s handling of several issues, stating everyone is aware of government’s failures on a number of issues.

“It is not just us saying this,” he stated, “the people out there are saying this because they feel that this government is failing and has failed against them on several aspects.”

The Opposition leader was interviewed during a NetFM programme Kuntatt, on Wednesday afternoon.

The PN leader said the rising cost of living and the government's inaction, has led to significant price hikes on essential goods, rent, and medication.

According to Grech, these financial burdens have affected not only low-income individuals but also those earning stable wages, “as inflation continues to impact multiple people.”

He also addressed what he called an ongoing energy crisis, highlighting frequent power outages that “are not only experienced in summer” and the government's reliance on short-term solutions such as diesel generators.

He also mentioned traffic jams as an example of mismanagement, arguing the current administration lacks a strategy to address these daily struggles.

Speaking about national security, the Opposition leader slammed the government's failure to address crime and misconduct within its institutions.

He referred to past incidents, including deaths in prison and the theft of drugs from AFM barracks, stating such issues have been met with inaction and a lack of accountability from those in power.

The Nationalist Party leader concluded by calling for change, urging the public to attend the protest happening in front of Parliament on Sunday afternoon.

He emphasised the importance of people making their voices heard and pushing for an alternative governance model that “prioritises citizens' well-being over financial and political interests.”