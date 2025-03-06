[WATCH] Abela: Increased defence spending will only serve to disrupt peace

Increasing defence spending will only serve to disrupt achieving peace in Ukraine, Prime Minister Robert Abela told journalists ahead of a council summit meeting in Brussels.

“I do not believe that investment in weapons, in tanks, in ammunition, can result in an end to the war. There is only one lasting solution, and that is peace,” Abela said.

The PM, speaking ahead of the council summit on defence, said the principle EU leaders must follow is that Ukraine was the victim of unjust aggression by Russia, “but I cannot agree with increased investment in weapons to bring an end to the conflict.”

As well as rearmament, leaders are expected to discuss how the body can further support Kyiv in the face of US President Donald Trump's announcement on Monday that he would suspend aid to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is invited to the summit.

Prime Minister Abela said the approach Europe has taken on the Ukraine war in the past three years “has not worked.”

“Let’s accept that. Tensions have not simmered down, but have increased. What we did the past three was not sufficient and adequate,” he said. “We are in a unique moment to reach a lasting peace. Does that mean Ukraine will have to emerge from this as the loser? No, but we cannot go down that path that Ukraine must win at all cost, because it will not happen.”

He also insisted the United States must be part of the solution.

“What will happen if the US permanently stops its funding? Can the EU fill that funding gap? Possibly yes – but how will it do that? Will the EU increase taxation? Will it slash funding for other sectors? Malta will not accept that,” he said.

Abela also said Malta will insist against increased defence spending.

“I might be the only one who utters these words, but I will do it,” he said.

On Monday, von der Leyen announced an unprecedented defence package - dubbed ReArm Europe - and said that Europe was ready to "massively" boost its defence spending "with the speed and the ambition that is needed".

Von der Leyen said the three proposals outlined in the ReArm Europe plan would both support Ukraine and "address the long-term need to take much more responsibility" for European security.

Many European leaders have signalled their support for swift, decisive action in regards to the continent's security.