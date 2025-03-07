Abela tells EU leaders Malta does not want to invest in lethal weapons

Malta does not want to invest in lethal weapons, Prime Minister Robert Abela told EU leaders during a special council summit on Thursday.

According to a government press release, Abela told EU leaders that security and defence goes beyond military spending, including cyber security, hybrid threats and critical infrastructure. Every country should have the choice to decide where to invest, and Malta does not want to invest in lethal weapons.

He also insisted that the EU needs to make clear that it is only working towards more security, resilience and stability, and not towards conflicts and escalation.

He said Malta is guided by the principle of neutrality, and so the solution to wars is not weapons but dialogue.

“We need to build a stronger and sovereign Europe – one that protects its security while remaining a force for peace. But we must do this responsibly, inclusively, and with full respect for our values and the realities of all Member States.”

On the war between Ukraine and Russia, Abela insisted that the only solution is peace. He called on the EU to take advantage of the developments taking place in order to achieve sustainable peace in Ukraine, dialogue and full respect for international law.

He said Malta will continue to support Ukraine, as it did while chairing the UN Security Council and the OSCE. He also brought up Malta’s offer to host diplomatic dicussions between the countries at war.

On Facebook, Abela uploaded a post repeating that Malta has not intention of using European financing facilities to buy arms or destructive ammunition.

"Others may choose to invest in weapons—that is their decision. However, we have been given a guarantee that we can stay out of it, and we will not be responsible for repaying those loans. Those who choose to invest in such things must bear the cost themselves. We will invest in peace. And we will continue to invest in people while offering our country as a venue for peace discussions," he wrote.

During the summit, all EU leaders agreed to strengthen European defence, while Hungary opted out of statements in support of Ukraine at the end of a key summit in Brussels.

All 27 member states agreed on statements that endorsed a five-point initiative unveiled earlier this week by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The plan contains initiatives to inject new cash into rearming the continent and bolster the bloc’s collective defence.

However, a declaration of continued support for Ukraine was only endorsed by 26 member states after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán opted out of the joint EU conclusions.