PN says Abela made another ‘U-turn’ when voting for increased EU defence spending

The Nationalist Party is accusing Prime Minister Robert Abela of another U-turn after he voted with EU leaders to increase defence spending.

On Thursday, EU leaders convened at a special summit to discuss the bloc’s security and defence after the US President Donald Trump. By the end of the summit, all 27 member states agreed to strengthen European defence by increasing spending in the sector.

Despite Abela telling reporters that increased defence spending will only disrupt peace, Malta voted in favour of the proposal.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said Abela changed his stance three times over a couple of weeks.

Moreover, it was Abela that accused the Nationalist Party of being warmongerers when they called for more investment in Malta’s defence.

“This is classic hypocrisy from Robert Abela, saying one thing in Malta to appeal to the public while doing the opposite in Brussels,” the party said.

The PN said it has consistently argued for increased investment in European defence, and whenever it did so, Abela was quick to criticise and attack. “Yet behind the scenes, he votes exactly as we have been saying all along.”

“This does not only highlight the Prime Minister’s lack of credibility but also his complete lack of direction in crucial areas affecting our country’s security. Malta deserves a leader who knows where he is heading, not a Prime Minister who changes his position based on what suits him politically.”

At the council summit, Abela told EU leaders that Malta does not want to invest in lethal weapons. He said security and defence includes cyber security, hybrid threats and critical infrastructure, and each country should have the choice to decide where to invest.