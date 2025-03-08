ADPD: Malta must work harder for women to achieve full potential

ADPD has called for urgent reforms to address gender-based violence, the gender pay gap, reproductive health, and the lack of women in decision-making roles.

Speaking at a news conference on International Women’s Day, party representatives stressed that while progress has been made, significant challenges remain for women in Malta.

ADPD Deputy Chairperson Melissa Bagley highlighted the alarming rates of domestic violence in the country.

Quoting Eurostat, Bagley noted that 48.2% of all police reports in Malta are related to domestic violence—the highest rate in the European Union. She added that while this statistic shows increased awareness and willingness to report abuse, many victims do not receive the justice they deserve.

Bagley cited cases such as Bernice Cilia and Chantelle Chetcuti as stark reminders of the system’s failures, stressing the need for better victim protection measures and increased investment in shelters and resources for those fleeing abuse.

Party chairperson Sandra Gauci criticised parliament’s lack of action on gender issues. She questioned whether the gender corrective mechanism, which supposedly increases female representation in parliament, has led to meaningful discussions on domestic violence, reproductive health, and other critical issues affecting women.

Gauci argued that the mechanism should not serve as a symbolic gesture but rather as a tool for real change. She also expressed concern that the current system only benefits the two big parties. As a result, ADPD had initiated a constitutional challenge against what it sees as discrimination in Malta’s electoral system, with an appeal hearing set for Monday.

Gauci concluded by vowing to continue pushing for policies that provide tangible support and protection for women, beyond symbolic recognition.