The tale of the two Abelas: Neutrality at home, rearmament in Brussels

Prime Minister Robert Abela warned against EU funds being used to purchase weapons ahead of the special European leaders’ summit on defence.

He even cautioned fellow EU leaders against “foot-stamping” on Ukraine if they insisted the only way for war to end is for Ukraine to win it. Abela had said Ukraine must be willing to “compromise” in an interview.

But behind closed doors inside the Europa Building in Brussels, Abela simply endorsed all conclusions on increased EU military spending and support for Ukraine.

Despite the rhetoric on home ground, Abela eventually aligned himself with the rest of Europe’s leaders. The apparent contradiction could not be more glaring.

On Thursday, all EU leaders present in Brussels signed a declaration advocating for stronger investment in Europe’s defence. A second document in support of Ukraine was signed by all leaders, except Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The Ukraine document endorsed also by Abela commits to “peace through strength” in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and US President Donald Trump’s increasing hostility towards Ukraine.

The defence declaration states that Europe “must become more sovereign, more responsible for its own defence and better equipped to act and deal autonomously with immediate and future challenges.” It emphasises that “the defence of all EU land, air, and maritime borders contributes to the security of Europe as a whole.” It also calls for the activation of the national escape clause under the Stability and Growth Pact to facilitate military spending and proposes defence funding through EU-backed loans of up to €150 billion.

Moreover, it specifically mentions “priority areas” for action at the EU level, including “air and missile defence; artillery systems and deep precision strike capabilities.”

Meanwhile, the Ukraine declaration is also clear in setting red lines for negotiations with Ukraine. “There can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine,” the statement reads, asserting that any discussions on European security must involve Europe. It further states that any truce or ceasefire must come with credible security guarantees for Ukraine to deter future aggression. It also insists on “Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” and asserts that achieving “peace through strength” requires Ukraine to be in the strongest possible position, with robust military capabilities before, during, and after negotiations.

What Abela said before the summit

In contrast, Abela’s statements in the days leading up to the summit were somewhat different. On Sunday, he argued that the war in Ukraine could not end without “compromises” and warned against EU funds being used to purchase weapons.

“I hope the EU’s position next week won’t be one of foot-stamping and insisting the only way for the war to end is for Ukraine to win it,” Abela said. “Let’s be realistic. I don’t think this can ever happen.”

He did not clarify what compromises he expected Ukraine to make, nor did he set any red lines – unlike the joint declaration signed by the 26 EU member states, including Malta. This declaration reaffirms respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and calls for security guarantees, both of which are crucial obstacles to the kind of peace that Vladimir Putin and possibly Donald Trump seek to impose.

Abela’s remarks stood in stark contrast to the EU’s overall stance, especially at a time when Trump’s decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine has emboldened Russia. Rather than negotiating from a position of weakness, the EU aims to project strength and autonomy.

And yet, on the same day as the summit, Abela declared that he could not agree “with increased investment in weapons to bring an end to the conflict,” even though the declaration he signed just a few hours later commits Europe to rearmament in order to defend itself against Russian aggression.

No Helsinki moment

So why did Abela contradict himself? Clearly, he had no intention of aligning with Orbán and isolating himself at a crucial moment for the EU. He was well aware of the implications of turning Malta into a pariah.

Nor was he willing to risk a confrontation similar to Dom Mintoff’s 1973 Helsinki moment, when Mintoff threatened to veto the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe unless the Mediterranean region was included in security discussions.

Unlike Mintoff, who openly challenged the two superpowers of his time, Abela appears unwilling to ruffle feathers. Had he stamped his feet, he risked being seen as a stooge for either Trump or Putin – ironically, the two superpowers Mintoff openly defied by threatening to veto proceedings.

Wisely, Abela recognised the gravity of the situation and never intended to block an inevitable outcome. Yet despite knowing this, he still made prior declarations that contradicted the document he ended up signing.

Playing to the home crowd?

Therefore, it is hard to avoid the conclusion that Abela’s statements were aimed at a local audience, likely to appease party loyalists who still view the world through an outdated Cold War perspective. These same voices, ironically, misinterpret Mintoff’s concept of “active neutrality” as equidistance between aggressors and defenders.

Abela may also be trying to position himself against European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, whom Labour media often portrays as a pro-war hawk. While Metsola said “it is about damn time” for Europe to dramatically ramp up military spending and aid to war-torn Ukraine, Abela played the ‘peace’ card.

But Abela could be seeking to reassure Labour’s disoriented grassroots after previously hinting at updating Malta’s neutrality policy – a move that surprised and shocked them. Ironically, Abela is now placating this crowd by verbally distancing himself from a European Union which is increasingly squeezed between rival US and Russian imperialisms.

In fact, bizarrely, when facing a local audience, Abela is keener on stressing neutrality from the EU, of which we are a member, than on supporting its increased independence from both the USA and Russia. A less parochial leader than Abela may plausibly argue that the emergence of the EU as an independent political and military actor is more in line with the spirit of our neutrality than the subservience to the two powers which our Constitution is meant to avoid.

Muddying the waters

Yet, in doing so, Abela risks muddying the waters by linking neutrality to defence spending. Malta’s Constitution does not prevent increased defence spending of any kind, nor does it differentiate between lethal and non-lethal weapons. It even allows military intervention and the use of Malta by other powers in actions authorised by the UN Security Council.

The real issue with neutrality is that it currently lacks the security guarantees Mintoff himself tried to secure in the 1980s. It may also prevent Malta from cooperating with other EU states to enhance its defences – especially in light of Russia designating Malta as an “unfriendly nation” due to its support for EU sanctions. This puts Malta in a difficult position: it risks becoming a target of an aggressive power aggrieved by EU decisions, without being shielded by stronger neighbours.

To save face with militants in his party, Abela later claimed that before signing the declaration, he had told EU leaders that Malta would not invest in lethal weapons – a largely symbolic gesture that likely troubled no one. He also doubled down by saying that Malta would not avail itself of funds for such weapons. What remains unclear is whether he intends to use new EU funding opportunities to modernise Malta’s defence capabilities.

The worms out of the woodwork

Abela’s insistence that “the solution to wars is not weapons but dialogue” is a politically safe, almost Catholic, approach that allows him to maintain a clear conscience while not obstructing the EU’s broader strategic shift.

But this rhetoric comes at a cost. It risks fostering an isolationist, anti-EU sentiment within the Labour Party, distancing it from mainstream centre-left politics in Europe, which is firmly on Ukraine’s side and in favour of increased defence spending.

Abela’s recent foreign policy positions have only deepened the divide between those who align Malta’s stance with the international rule of law and those who maintain a soft spot for autocrats – or at least wish to stay in their good graces.

In fact, on social media, Abela’s comments were often accompanied by supporters’ derogatory remarks against Zelenskyy and praise for Trump, whose emphasis on peace based on compromise by both sides, including Ukraine, is uncannily similar to Abela’s verbal stance.

There is even a possibility that Abela is placating the Trump presidency. He is not alone. Within the EU, some also view rearmament as a way of appeasing Trump, who frequently criticises European allies for low military spending.

However, the reality is that many in Europe now recognise the growing divide between the EU and the US in terms of fundamental values, including in their outlook towards autocracies. This is why Malta urgently needs a serious debate on its neutrality and foreign policy.

So far, Abela’s contributions have only served to make things murkier.